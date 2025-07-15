Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway

The entire premises was cordoned off and a thorough check is being conducted. So far nothing suspicious has been found, officials said

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

The St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Delhi received bomb threats through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at both premises and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said St Stephen's College reported that they received the bomb threat at 7:15 am.

"The mail said that four IED bombs and two RDX have been planted in the premises and library of the college. It further said that it will explode by 2 pm," Banthia was quoted as saying in a police statement.

 

Teams from Maurice Nagar Police Station and other agencies reached the spot. The entire premises was cordoned off and a thorough check is being conducted. So far nothing suspicious has been found, officials said.

The fire department received a call regarding bomb in St Stephen's College at 8.50 am and another call from the St Thomas School was received at 8.01 am.

"We have rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found during the check," said the DFS.

On Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats which were later declared "hoax" by authorities.

The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka and Prashant Vihar and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

