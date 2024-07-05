Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UP sets new record, 98.70% case disposal rate for crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh also has the second-lowest percentage of pending investigations beyond two months, at just 0.10 per cent

crime against women rape assault

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in expeditiously resolving cases related to crimes against women, reported The Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a high-level meeting with officials from the Women and Child Protection Organisation, was informed of the state’s impressive 98.70 per cent disposal rate for crimes against women, specifically under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, as of April 30 this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Siddharthnagar district has particularly shone, registering 799 cases related to women and submitting final reports in 798 of these cases, achieving a disposal rate of 99.87 per cent. This performance has secured Siddharthnagar the top position in the state.

Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh followed closely, with 1,784 cases registered and final reports submitted in 1,777 cases, marking a disposal rate of 99.61 per cent. Etawah district claimed the third position, with 731 registered cases and final reports submitted in 728 cases, resulting in a disposal rate of 99.59 per cent.

These figures further highlight Uttar Pradesh’s leading position nationwide, with a 77.60 per cent completion rate for investigations within two months of filing an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and the Pocso Act. Additionally, the state boasts the second-lowest percentage of pending investigations beyond two months, standing at a mere 0.10 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed home department officials to accelerate pending investigations, stressing that a positive image will attract investment and propel the state towards its ambitious goal of a one trillion economy. 

The CM also urged a focused approach towards districts lagging in performance, emphasising that such efforts would not only curtail crimes against women but also enhance public trust in the police force. Furthermore, he mandated monthly district-level reviews of cases lodged under the Pocso Act to ensure sustained vigilance and accountability.

 

Also Read

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Hunt for key accused launched, inter-state searches on

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

From 24 ashrams to luxury cars, Bhole Baba possesses Rs 100 crore in assets

Rahul Gandhi Hathras

Hathras stampede updates: Rahul Gandhi visits Aligarh; Bhole Baba missing

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet stampede-affected families today

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

6 held in connection with Hathras stampede which claimed 121 lives: Police

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Crime against women BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon