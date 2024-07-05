From 24 ashrams to luxury cars, Bhole Baba possesses Rs 100 crore in assets

Bags and other belongings lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a judicial inquiry will be conducted to investigate the tragic stampede in Hathras, which resulted in the deaths of 121 people on Tuesday.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials pointed to multiple factors contributing to the stampede, notably the chaos that ensued when preacher Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba's followers rushed to gather the soil — ‘charan raj’ — blessed by his feet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aligarh Inspector-General of Police Shalabh Mathur said on Thursday that six people have been arrested in connection with the stampede at a religious event in Hathras.

He also said that a reward of Rs 1,00,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the primary suspect, Prakash Madhukar.

Preacher Suraj Pal, identified as ‘Bhole Baba’ and also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari, owns 24 ashrams and possesses assets worth Rs 100 crore, according to a report by Hindustan Times.



Suraj Pal’s organisation is managed by the Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust, which is led by individuals who are actively involved in its operations.

Suraj Pal is often seen in a pristine white three-piece suit, complete with glasses and a tie when addressing his followers. His arrival is celebrated with a grand parade: leading the convoy are 16 commandos on powerful 350 cc motorcycles, clearing the way for a fleet of 15 to 30 vehicles. Pal travels in a white Toyota Fortuner, with interiors featuring matching white seat covers, the report said.

Suraj Pal resides in the Mainpuri Ashram in Bichuva, an extensive property covering 21 bighas of land, known as Hari Nagar. This estate includes six rooms designated for him and his wife, the report stated.





ALSO READ: Hathras stampede: UP CM asked why FIR does not name Bhole Baba. His reply At the entrance of the Mainpuri ashram, a board prominently displays the names of 200 donors who have contributed between Rs 10,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh. These donations underscore the financial backing the ashram receives, reflecting the community’s involvement and investment in its endeavours.

The report quoted a source as saying, “To our knowledge, Baba oversees 24 ashrams spread across various parts of the state and the country. This particular ashram, completed three years ago, serves as his residence and operational base.”

Suraj Pal’s network of ashrams spans multiple locations, featuring significant infrastructure and stringent rules. In the Bidhnu area of Kanpur, specifically in Kasui village, there is an affiliated ashram where volunteers, known as sevadars, live. Additionally, a new ashram is being built in Bhupat Sarai, Etawah, covering 15 bighas of land.



Suraj Pal has a controversial past. Despite various legal issues, such as accusations of sexual assault, he continues to attract a considerable number of followers. His background features a period in the police force and a conviction for sexual assault in 1997, for which he served time in prison. Following his release, he adopted the name "Saakar Vishwa Hari Baba" and began attracting devotees to his ashram located in his ancestral village.



On July 2, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).



The FIR describes how the godman’s aides, armed with sticks, obstructed the crowd, resulting in a crush that led to numerous suffocations.