Business Standard
Home / India News / UPPSC protest: FIR lodged against 4 Telegram channels for misinformation

UPPSC protest: FIR lodged against 4 Telegram channels for misinformation

The Telegram channels against whom the FIR has been registered are PCM Abhyas, General Studies Edushala, Make IAS, and PCS Manthan, they said

Protest, UPPSC Protest

Civil services aspirants stage a protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary examinations on different dates, in Prayagraj | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against four Telegram channels for allegedly spreading misleading information to incite students and disturb law and order during the protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) here, police said on Sunday.

The Telegram channels against whom the FIR has been registered are PCM Abhyas, General Studies Edushala, Make IAS, and PCS Manthan, they said.

The FIR was registered under Section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the IT Act at Civil Lines police station on Thursday on a complaint lodged by Krishna Murari Chaurasia, in-charge of UPPSC police outpost, police said.

 

According to the FIR, misleading information was uploaded and circulated by various Telegram channels to incite students so that law and order could be disturbed.

Screenshots of the said channels have been attached with the complaint as evidence.

The students began their protest outside the UPPSC office on November 11 against its decision to conduct the preliminary examinations for Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on two separate days and demanded that they be held on the same day.

More From This Section

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

LIVE news: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

SC to hear plea seeking measures to curb air pollution in Delhi on Nov 18

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

Five killed, 7 injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

T'gana's decision of Rs 500 bonus on fine paddy pushes cultivation by 61%

air pollution, AQI

Mumbai enveloped in fog and haze as AQI hits 179, visibility drops

On Thursday, the fourth day of the protest, the UPPSC postponed the RO-ARO exam and announced that it would hold the PCS exam in the old pattern in a single day. The commission also announced that it would form a committee on RO-ARO exam to ensure its transparency and fairness.

On Friday, the students called off their protest and the UPPSC announced that the PCS Preliminary Exam-2024 would be held in two shifts on December 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Civil Services

PSC exam row: Students call off protest after UPPSC announces new schedule

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

Congress BJP flags

UPPSC row: Cong slams UP govt over police action against agitating students

Exam, National exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

Exam results

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims Result 2024 is out, here's how to check

Topics : UPPSC Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Telegram civil services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon