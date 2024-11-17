Business Standard
Five killed, 7 injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

In Morena, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two speeding motorcycles on Saturday night

Press Trust of India Khargone/Morena
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Five persons were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Morena districts, police said on Sunday.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a van collided near the PWD office in Khargone city at around 7 am on Sunday, Khargone Kotwali police station's sub-inspector Shriram Bhuria said.

Two van occupants, identified as Ramlal (50) and Shobharam (49), died on the spot. Five others travelling in the van were injured, he said.

The SUV had one occupant, he said.

It carried a plate with 'SDM' (sub divisional magistrate) written on it along the vehicle's number plate.

 

To a query on it, the police official said it would be known after an investigation as to whom the vehicle belongs.

In Morena, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two speeding motorcycles on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred near Pipalwadi police post, some 60 km from the Morena district headquarters, an official from Sabalgarh police station said.

Two motorcycle riders -- Bishu (65) and Sachin (22) -- died on the spot while another person named Santosh (28) died during treatment, he said.

Two other persons were injured seriously and referred to the district hospital in Morena from Sabalgarh's government hospital, the official said.

Topics : road accident Madhya Pradesh Road safety programme

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

