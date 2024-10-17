Business Standard
Home / Education / News / UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam. Initially scheduled for October, the exam is now expected to be held in mid-December 2024

Exam, National exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The PCS preliminary exams have been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The October 27th date of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Pvt.) Examination 2024 has been postponed indefinitely. It is anticipated that the revised exam date will be announced shortly. 
To get the latest information on the exam date, candidates should periodically check the official website, uppsc.up.gov.in.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The preliminary exam for the UPPSC PCS, which was supposed to take place on October 27, 2024, will now be tentatively held mid-December by the commission, according to reports.
The online registration process had begun on January 1 and concluded on January 29, 2024. For more related details, applicants can view the official website of UPPSC.
 

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024: Insights 

For the PCS exam, over five lakh applications have been submitted. The test is used to select candidates for positions such as DSP, SDM, and BDO. For PCS-2024, UPPSC has opened applications for a total of 220 openings. On January 1, the online application procedure got underway. 
The deadlines for completing the application process and depositing the online fee were February 2 and January 29, respectively. 5,74,538 applicants had submitted their applications for this year's UPPSC PCS exam by the deadline. Candidates were then given until February 9 to make changes to their application.

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024: Marking pattern 

There will be two required papers in the preliminary test for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam, and the answer sheets for these will be on OMR sheets. The examination will consist of two papers. Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and Paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Each of the two papers will have 200 marks, and they will take two hours to complete.

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

GSEB HSC SSC 2024: Timetable released at official website, exams from Feb

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration starts at official website

students

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 released, here's how to check and download

Rajasthan CET 2024

Rajasthan CET 2024: Admit card released at official website, check details

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024: NTA expected to release results soon on official website

With a minimum qualifying score of 33%, Paper II of the preliminary test will be a qualifying paper. Candidates must appear in both papers for evaluation purposes. Consequently, failure to appear in both papers will result in a candidate's disqualification.

UPPSC PCS 2024 Exam: How To Check?

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.gov.in.
Step 2- Press on the exam postponement notice link available in the “What’s New” section.
Step 3- A PDF file will be displayed which will contain detailed information.
Step 4- Download the PDF and take a printout for later use. 


Also Read

Exam results

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims Result 2024 is out, here's how to check

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis strike after lunch, IND 7 down

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, financial stocks drag Sensex 450 pts, at 81,050; Nifty at 24,800

Nestle

Nestle Q2 results: Profit drops 0.94% to Rs 899.49 cr, net sales up 1.3%

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 1,300 cr in Varanasi on October 20

Topics : UPPSC Entrance Exams indian government education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon