Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

SP leader said jobs for youths were not in BJP's agenda, and the people had realised this

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the BJP kept people preoccupied with the struggle for livelihood so it could carry out its communal politics.

He said that jobs will only be created when the BJP is ousted.

"If the BJP had governed with the same intensity with which it is running the bulldozer of injustice, today its members wouldn't have to hide in their homes, fearing the anger of students," he said.

Yadav's remarks come amid ongoing protests by aspirants in Prayagraj over the decision of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conduct the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams on different dates.

 

"For years, either vacancies are not released, or the examination process is delayed. The BJP has distracted students from their studies and forced them to protest in the streets," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote in a post on X.

"Today, the atmosphere has become Yogi vs. Contestant students!'" his post read.

The SP leader said jobs for youths were not in BJP's agenda, and the people had realised this. "They got lathi charged, and jobs are still not in their agenda. We don't want a useless government."  Yadav also claimed that the educated, employed middle class was no longer swayed "emotionally by the BJP."  "Now even the parents, who were once victims of the BJP's false propaganda on WhatsApp groups, have realised how the BJP exploited them emotionally to gain and maintain its power," he said in the post.

"Now these people are also rejecting the BJP's divisive communal politics and embracing 'positive politics that unites.' No one is willing to remain a mental slave of the BJP anymore," he asserted.

"Jobs will come only when the BJP goes," he added.

The politician allied with the INDIA bloc also decried the Yogi Adityanath government's "bulldozer politics," saying the backlash it caused has made BJP leaders cower in their homes.

BJP flags have been removed from the houses, shops, establishments, and vehicles of its members, he claimed.

"The time for BJP's negative politics and false narratives is over," he added.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

