Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rediffusion launches Konjo, specialist agency for Indian startups

The agency will help startups at various stages of brand development

Carol Goyal

Carol Goyal

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rediffusion has launched Konjo to offer strategic insights and brand assistance to Indian startups and businesses "aiming to advance to the next level", said the advertising company in a press release.

Konjo will operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi and it will be overseen by Carol Goyal, group director. A full-time chief executive officer has been appointed and will start in October after completing his current international assignment, said the release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rediffusion, in its 51-year history, has been instrumental in the creation of many brands, including Maruti Suzuki, Airtel, Tata Sky, Colors TV, Lakme, Garden Varelli, Kaya Clinics, SBI Yono, and Kingfisher Airlines. Rediffusion was responsible for introducing Pepsi, Canon, Casio, KFC, and Revlon to the Indian market.

“Rediffusion was set up in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohd Khan as an Indian agency that would work with the growing tribe of local entrepreneurs and visionaries. That tradition has continued over the past five decades at the agency and we are proud to have been the birthplace of some of India’s most famous brands," said Rediffusion Chairman Sandeep Goyal.

Konjo will specialise in partnering with startups at various stages of their brand development.

Carol Goyal said, “We have borrowed the name of this agency from our Chairman Goyal’s book by the same name, published in 2014 by Harper Collins. Konjo was then the story of Goyal’s own entrepreneurial venture, Dentsu, which he launched, nurtured, and grew over nearly a decade. We are going to bring the same value systems, work culture, and strategic goodness to the clients of Konjo.”

Konjo will develop a compensation model that involves sharing in the equity value of its client brands. Additionally, it will explore opportunities for direct equity investments in select client brands, the press release said.

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums in $1.5 bn deal

Australia's Mayne Pharma sues Sun Pharma over patent infringement

Myntra expands into gifting category with over 70k options across sections

263 startups funded with a total of Rs 60 crore by Karnataka govt

CCI junks complaint against Indiabulls Housing Finance, 19 officials


“We have already signed up two clients and another two should sign up by next month when we will formally announce them,” said Carol Goyal.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: R&D, spacetech fund gives deeptech startups a boost

77% Indian startups investing in AI, advanced technology: SAP report

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal exit Urban Co with 200X returns

Pune-based ElasticRun eyes operational profitability by end of October

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Topics : startups in India business in India BS Web Reports Indian startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon