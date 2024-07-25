Rediffusion launches Konjo, specialist agency for Indian startups

Rediffusion has launched Konjo to offer strategic insights and brand assistance to Indian startups and businesses "aiming to advance to the next level", said the advertising company in a press release.

Konjo will operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi and it will be overseen by Carol Goyal, group director. A full-time chief executive officer has been appointed and will start in October after completing his current international assignment, said the release.

Rediffusion, in its 51-year history, has been instrumental in the creation of many brands, including Maruti Suzuki, Airtel, Tata Sky, Colors TV, Lakme, Garden Varelli, Kaya Clinics, SBI Yono, and Kingfisher Airlines. Rediffusion was responsible for introducing Pepsi, Canon, Casio, KFC, and Revlon to the Indian market.

“Rediffusion was set up in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohd Khan as an Indian agency that would work with the growing tribe of local entrepreneurs and visionaries. That tradition has continued over the past five decades at the agency and we are proud to have been the birthplace of some of India’s most famous brands," said Rediffusion Chairman Sandeep Goyal.

Konjo will specialise in partnering with startups at various stages of their brand development.

Carol Goyal said, “We have borrowed the name of this agency from our Chairman Goyal’s book by the same name, published in 2014 by Harper Collins. Konjo was then the story of Goyal’s own entrepreneurial venture, Dentsu, which he launched, nurtured, and grew over nearly a decade. We are going to bring the same value systems, work culture, and strategic goodness to the clients of Konjo.”

Konjo will develop a compensation model that involves sharing in the equity value of its client brands. Additionally, it will explore opportunities for direct equity investments in select client brands, the press release said.

“We have already signed up two clients and another two should sign up by next month when we will formally announce them,” said Carol Goyal.