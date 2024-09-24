Business Standard
Home / India News / Urdu made mandatory for Anganwadi teachers' posts in 2 Karnataka districts

Urdu made mandatory for Anganwadi teachers' posts in 2 Karnataka districts

Congress government in Karnataka has made it mandatory for candidates to be proficient in Urdu for Anganwadi teachers' posts in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru districts

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The knowledge of Urdu has been made mandatory for all candidates applying for the Anganwadi teachers' post in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru districts of Karnataka. This announcement was made by the state Congress government through a notification. 

Reacting to this, the BJP has criticised the diktat while accusing the Congress government of ‘appeasement politics’. The matter came into limelight after an official order was issued by the Department of Women and Child Welfare requiring all applicants in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district to be proficient in Urdu.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BJP slams Karnataka government

The Bharatiya Janata Party is attacking the state government over the issue. BJP shared a post on social media saying, "The Karnataka government is imposing Urdu in Kannada-speaking regions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar must explain why Urdu is being prioritised over Kannada, the state's official language."
 

Mudigere education department writes to deputy director

In a letter to the Deputy Director over the issue, the Mudigere Education Department has highlighted that the local population includes various communities. The Muslim population in the region makes up 31.94 per cent, it adds. 

According to the government notification, the state government will hire minority communities exceeding 25 per cent of the population, and workers proficient in the minority language, alongside Kannada.

Regarding the notification mandating Urdu, people feel that the eligibility requirements sideline Kannada-speaking candidates. Therefore, the letter requests authorities to ensure that proficiency in Kannada is also mandated for the job to mitigate the backlash from Pro-Kannada groups.


Also Read

startup funding investment

Indian startup funding dips 7% to $7.6 billion in first nine months of 2024

Siddaramaiah

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

elephants, elephant

'450 families evicted from Assam's forest to reduce man-elephant conflict'

Shankh Air

Shankh Air gets approval to soar, set to be Uttar Pradesh's first airline

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

EY India employee death: Probe finds firm lacking labour welfare permit

Topics : Urdu language anganwadi workers Aanganwadi Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon