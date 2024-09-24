Business Standard
Home / India News / SC seeks response from 11 states on plea asking setting up of RTI portals

SC seeks response from 11 states on plea asking setting up of RTI portals

Supreme court added that in the states where RTI portals have been set up, portals do not meet the accessibility and usability standards under the guidelines for Indian government websites and apps

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has sought responses from 11 states, including Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, on a plea alleging that they are yet to set up Right to Information (RTI) portals under the transparency law in pursuance of a 2023 judgment.
In the landmark judgment, the top court had on March 20 last year directed all states, Union territories and high courts to set up RTI websites within three months, saying the online facilities would considerably facilitate the fulfilment of the objects of the Right to Information Act, 2005.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of a lawyer, representing petitioner Anuj Nakade, that as many as 11 states have not set up their RTI websites.
 
"Counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner states that the following states and Union territories have yet to comply with the judgment of this court dated 20 March 2023 requiring the setting up of online RTI portals: Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh," the bench noted in an order.
The top court also said that in the states where RTI portals have been set up, the portals do not meet the accessibility and usability standards under the guidelines for Indian government websites and apps.
"Finally, it has been submitted that there are various public authorities which have not been onboarded on the RTI portal. Issue notice to the states and UTs, returnable on October 21," it said.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Restaurant

UP tightens food safety rules: Masks, gloves, CCTVs mandatory at eateries

Delhi airport, Airport

Coming soon: Delhi airport to get 7.7-km air train for terminal transfers

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati ladoo row: tobacco found in prasadam, sales unaffected. Updates

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC verdict: CM to consult legal expert on legality of probe

The plea, however, said the personal presence of the state officials is dispensed with at this stage.
The top court's 2023 judgment also directed all high courts to set up RTI websites within three months.
Penned by the CJI, the verdict said that the apex court had also set up a portal for RTI applications to help people access information about the top court.
The top court was then hearing a plea seeking a direction to the registrar general of all high courts to establish and operationalise an online RTI portal, both for the high courts as well as the district judiciary.
Regarding the district judiciary, which is under the administrative control of the high courts, the bench had asked the registrar general of high courts to take administrative directions from the chief justice.
In the apex court, an RTI online portal was launched in November 2022 to help people access information about the Supreme Court.
Before this, RTI applications concerning the top court were being filed through the post only.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams NRI quota admissions as 'fraud', dismisses pleas against HC order

Supreme Court, SC

Sub-classification of SCs for quota: SC to consider in chambers review

Supreme Court, SC

Widening of NRI quota: Supreme Court junks Punjab's plea against HC verdict

gavel law cases

Excise 'scam': SC refuses urgent hearing on Dhall's plea against HC order

Supreme Court, SC

Row over OBC list: WB seeks early hearing of its plea against HC verdict

Topics : Right to Information Act D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Right to Information

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon