Business Standard
Home / India News / Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

Kumar said that creation of new assets and addition of new lines mandate all parameters, especially safety-related to be met for clearance by Commissioner of Railway Safety for safe running of trains

Satish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board

Satish Kumar, Railway Board Chairman | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is an urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets and safe train operations, Board Chairman Satish Kumar has said, urging the Finance Ministry to give the board the power to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories.
In a letter to Manoj Govil, the Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Ministry, Kumar said the Railways has over the last few years witnessed a significant increase in capital expenditure -- from Rs 1.48 trillions in 2019-20 to 2.62 trillions in 2023-24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This capital expenditure is resulting in significant increase in assets for which adequate manpower is required for Reliable and Safe Train Operation," Kumar said.
 
"These assets will further increase in coming years considering Railways target of Mission 3,000 MT (by 2030) from current level of 1,610 MT," he said.
Kumar argued that for achieving this objective, more trains will have to be run which requires increased manpower for both train running and infrastructure maintenance.
Kumar said, "As per the existing instruction of Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, creation of posts (except crew review in railway) requires the approval of Department of Expenditure."

Kumar has attached a summary of new assets created in the Railways over the past five years. According to the summary, track circuits increased by 269 per cent, railway electrification by 79 per cent and loco sheds holding both electric and diesel locos by 227 per cent.
The summary also showed a 486 per cent increase in the coverage of Kavach on route km, 59 per cent increase in locomotives and 30 per cent increase in train coaches.

More From This Section

Anurag Jain, Secretary at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

GPS-based toll data collection only on national highways: Transport secy

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt planning to form 'Golden City Club' for top-performing cities: Khattar

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in Delhi excise policy case

SEBI

LIVE: Market regulator Sebi dismisses charges against NSE in 2019 colocation

Kumar said that the creation of new assets and addition/construction of new lines mandate all parameters, especially safety-related parameters to be met for clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety for safe running of trains.
"It may also be appreciated that due to safety requirements, the outsourcing of these activities is not considered feasible e.g. maintenance/ manning tracks, bridges etc., maintenance of Locos, Coaches and Wagon, Signaling Maintenance etc," he added.
Citing various reasons such as effective monitoring and execution of different projects, maintenance of new assets and smooth and safe operation of trains, Kumar said there is an urgent requirement of additional manpower in the Railways.
"This requires creation of non-gazetted posts from time to time as per requirement," the Railway Board Chairman said.
"In view of above it is high time that Ministry of Railways may therefore be delegated powers to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories for new assets against equivalent matching value from vacancy bank on 1:1 basis and wherever equivalent money value on 1:1 basis is not available, then creation should be permitted without any matching surrender," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bullet train, train, railway

Got 35,000 MT rails, track construction machinery for bullet trains: NHSRCL

indian railways

Eastern Railway 2024: Application for 3115 posts to begin from September 24

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Waqf committee meetings become site of contesting claims from govt bodies

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Trackman's quick action prevents major train disaster on Konkan Railway

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw holds discussions on cooperation in railways, IT during Japan tour

Topics : Railways Indian Railways Railway Board Indian Railways recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon