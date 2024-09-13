Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person, she added

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.
"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long-drawn cease work by junior doctors," Banerjee posted on X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she added.
 
The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was allegedly raped and murdered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar incident: Protesting doctors write to Prez, PM seeking intervention

Doctor Protest, Protest

Junior doctors continue protests against RG Kar rape-murder incident

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Will not share any public platform with Mamata over RG Kar: Bengal Guv

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

'You will face same fate as RG Kar medic': Patient's son warns Kolkata doc

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors blame WB govt after talks fail, say never sought CM's resignation

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Bengal doctors strike West Bengal Women doctors Crime against women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon