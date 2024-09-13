Govt planning to form 'Golden City Club' for top-performing cities: Khattar

The government is planning to introduce the 'Golden City Club' initiative aimed at recognising cities that consistently excel in various development indicators, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday. Khattar explained that this initiative will create a special category for cities which hold top ranks in government assessments across the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This year, we have devised a plan where those cities that come first every time will be grouped into a separate category called the 'Golden City Club,'" the union minister said. He further elaborated that only cities securing top positions in their respective categories would be included in the club. Each year, a new city that bags the top ranks in its vertical will be added to this prestigious club.

"Every year, the top-ranking city will join the Golden City Club, and there will be separate competitions for this club," Khattar explained.

However, the club will not be permanent for its members.

Cities that fail to maintain their golden status will be downgraded.

"If any city is no longer 'golden', it will be downgraded from the club," Khattar said.

This new initiative, aimed at fostering competition and development, is expected to drive cities toward better performance across key parameters, he added.