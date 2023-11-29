Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

US charges Indian national in plot to kill Sikh separatist in New York

US authorities said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

File photo of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian national was on Wednesday charged here by federal prosecutors in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil.
Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
US authorities said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
"On or about June 9, 2023, CC-1 and GUPTA arranged for an associate to deliver USD 15,000 in cash to the UC in Manhattan, New York, as an advance payment for the murder," according to the charges.
The indictment has not named the US citizen but The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate banned Sikhs for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.
"As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India," United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.
Williams said that his Office and law enforcement partners neutralised this deadly and outrageous threat. We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad.
The Superseding Indictment unsealed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said and other public court documents details the alleged plot in which Gupta was involved.
In about May 2023, Gupta was recruited by an individual to orchestrate the assassination of the victim in the United States.
Prosecutors said that Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, 2023, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

US sent officials to India to 'press for probe into plot to kill Pannun'

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie crosses 100 cr mark

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4: Salman's movie about to reach 150 cr

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

Why Barcelona may be forced to have fresh water shipped in by boats

Nepal 1st South Asian nation to officially register same-sex marriage

US economy grew 5.2% in third quarter, faster than first estimated

Blinken seeks new extension of Gaza cease-fire as he heads to West Asia

Pak's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's conviction reversed in two 2018 corruption cases

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the United States in connection with his participation in the plot to murder the individual. It was not immediately clear when Gupta might be extradited to the US.
The development came on a day when India said that it has constituted a high-level enquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill the Sikh extremist on American soil.
On Wednesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the US side shared some "inputs" pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists and that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on "our national security interests as well" and that relevant departments were examining the issue.
India constituted a high-level enquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States US India relations Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Sikhs Sikhs in America Khalistan issue

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon