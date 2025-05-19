Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US imposes visa bans on Indian travel agents over illegal migration links

The move comes amid President Donald Trump's broad crackdown on migration to the United States and efforts to deport undocumented immigrants in the country

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters WASHINGTON
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

The US State Department said on Monday that it was imposing visa restrictions on owners and other staff at India-based travel agencies that it says knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States.

An unspecified number of unnamed people linked to travel agencies in India were being hit with visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act based on information gathered by the US mission to India, department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Washington often issues visa bans without publishing the names of those targeted.

"We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks," Bruce said, without detailing how the travel agents had facilitated illegal migration.

 

The move comes amid President Donald Trump's broad crackdown on migration to the United States and efforts to deport undocumented immigrants in the country.

The US embassy in New Delhi has repeatedly posted on its social media sites warning for Indian nationals visiting the United States not to overstay their authorized period of stay in the country, warning they will face deportation and a permanent ban from entering the country for doing so.

 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

