Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

US, Indian navies complete week-long anti-submarine warfare training

A VP-26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the 'Tridents' and a P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Naval Air Squadron participated in the week-long programme

US and Indian navies complete week-long anti-submarine warfare training

US and Indian navies complete week-long anti-submarine warfare training (Photo: US Consulate Chennai | Twitter)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The navies of India and the United States completed a week-long joint exercise focused on improving the interoperability in maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare, an official said on Wednesday.
The 'Tridents' of the patrol squadron VP-26 based out of Florida, the United States, along with the 'Albatross' of the Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 took part in combined anti-submarine warfare.
A VP-26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the 'Tridents' and a P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Naval Air Squadron participated in the week-long programme.
"The subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between the two navies' maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. It included training on anti-submarine warfare and information sharing on specific maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean," an official release said here.
The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities, which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training, and logistical support.
"This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons," said Lieutenant Ryan Speir, the detachment officer in charge at VP-26.

Also Read

Five men lost on Titanic sub were bound by their love of exploration

Navy's Submarine Vaghsheer begins sea trials, to be commissioned next year

Germany and Spain in contest for $4.8 billion Indian submarine deal

'Banging sounds' heard by rescuers in search for missing Titan submersible

Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner in India

J&K integration not one of a kind, SC cites examples of other states

Raksha Bandhan: NCPCR asks to not punish students for rakhi, tilak, mehendi

China defends new standard map; urges India not to 'over-interpret' it

7.58 million benefit from ARBY employment scheme, exceeding initial goal

PM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children at his Delhi residence

The P-8A is a highly capable aircraft that plays a vital role in anti-submarine warfare operations and "this professional exchange would ensure that we are able to effectively use this asset in a combined environment," he said.
The two squadrons also coordinated in flying events with Indian Navy surface ships.
The P-8A aircraft is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft that is capable of conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and intelligence surveillance among others.
The 'Tridents' of the patrol squadron are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the United States 7th Fleet area of operations.
The US' 7th Fleet is the United States Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy US Navy submarine detector

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon