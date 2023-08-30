Confirmation

PM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children at his Delhi residence

As the girls tied rakhis, PM Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, interacting with them and asking their names

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan with school children at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The school children greeted Prime Minister Modi with smiles and tied the sacred thread to him.
As the girls tied rakhis, PM Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, interacting with them and asking their names.
In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi posted, "Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India's strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry."
The festival is being celebrated across the country as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters, with signature pomp and fervour across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi Raksha Bandhan

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

