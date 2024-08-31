Use organic fertilisers to ensure soil does not turn infertile: Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged farmers to switch to organic fertilisers to save the soil from turning infertile and also for the betterment of human health. The Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare was interacting virtually with farmers and 'Swayampurna Mitras' (officials assigned to deliver government schemes) of Goa.



Chief minister Pramod Sawant joined the interaction from here. It was aired across panchayats, municipalities and zonal agricultural offices in the coastal state.



"Gradually, we have to switch towards organic farming. The use of chemical fertilisers is affecting the soil. If there is uninterrupted use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the soil will turn infertile.



It is also bad for human health," Chouhan said while hailing the state government for providing thrust on organic farming by giving various subsidies.



The 'Swayampurna (self sufficient) Goa' initiative is an example of how the government can use available resources and encourage officials to explore the maximum potential available, Chouhan said, adding other states must also emulate it.



Chouhan said when he was Madhya Pradesh CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the 'Swayampurna Goa' move and had urged states to adopt it.



"PM Modi does not think just about the present but has a vision for the country. He has given everyone a target to work for Viksit Bharat by 2047. The PM presented the roadmap of Viksit Bharat before the Union cabinet in a recent meeting," Chouhan said. "The roadmap for the farmers is clear.



We have to double the income of farmers, which can be done only by increasing production," he added.