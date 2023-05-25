close

Used my time for the good of the country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour

He also asserted that the world is keen to listen to India's story and said Indians should never suffer from "slave mentality"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by BJP workers and supporters on Thursday as he returned from the three-nation tour.

"All the leaders I met and all the personalities I spoke to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India holding the G20 presidency so excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians, Modi said.

The prime minister had visited Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. He then travelled to Papua New Guinea, which was his first tour, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian prime minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

Modi also travelled to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He said that he used every available time in the best possible way for the good of the country.

Taking a swipe at critics, he said they questioned the decision to give away vaccines to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it is the land of Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion," the prime minister underlined.

He also asserted that the world is keen to listen to India's story and said Indians should never suffer from "slave mentality" while speaking about their great culture and traditions and instead speak with courage.

Modi added that the world agrees with him when he says any attack on the country's pilgrimage site is not acceptable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India foreign travel

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Howrah bridge during nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday, 2 September 2015 Picture by PTI
3 min read

