close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: SoftBank eyes Indian startups, Hindujas top UK rich list

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each
SoftBank is in talks with about four to five Indian start-ups, with valuations ranging from $400 to $500 million, to invest and support them in their next stage of growth and eventually help them become unicorns. The areas the investment giant is looking at include the B2C space, enterprise, and media, said sources aware of the development.
The Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech investor plans to put in $50-100 million in each of these companies. This is far lower than what the legendary investor has put in many of his companies in the country. Read more...
BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

State-run BSNL seeks to get 100 million customers to use its 4G service in the next 12-24 months as it rolls out the services across the country, Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told Business Standard.  Currently, there are about 769 million 4G users in the country, out of total 1,100 million total telecom users. 
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and MTNL have a combined 105 million total telecom subscribers, or around 9.1 per cent of the total market, though they are 2G or 3G users. Read more...

Also Read

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

One dead, five injured after DTC bus loses control in Delhi; driver held

PM Modi arrives at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding 3-nation visit

Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

National e-Vidhan Application: What is it and why is it significant?

Punjab to release pending 6% dearness allowance installment to employees


ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it detected illegal foreign remittances of about Rs 4,000 crore after it carried out multi-state raids against foreign-registered online gaming websites and companies operating in the country in alleged violation of the foreign exchange law.

In a statement, it said that Rs 19.55 lakh and more than $ 2,695 in cash were seized apart from freezing 55 bank accounts during this operation carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Read more...

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P Global Ratings

Macroeconomic (macro) concerns, along with a cautious approach towards discretionary information technology (IT) spending, will see the revenue for Indian IT firms decelerate by 5 per cent through 2024-25 (FY25), from the highs of 12-18 per cent in 2022-23, said analysts from S&P Global Ratings.
“The reason behind this slow growth is a macro slowdown. Customers are cutting their discretionary IT spending, especially on projects that take longer to deliver quantifiable outcomes. We also acknowledge that there are still strong economic headwinds for the next few years,” said Spencer Ng, associate director, corporate ratings, S&P Global Ratings, over a call in a media briefing. Read more...

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list
Gopi Hinduja and family, which owns Hinduja group, has topped the 35th Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated fortune of £35 billion (about $43.45 billion). The number of billionaires fell for the first time since the 2007-08 financial crisis.There are 171 billionaires — down six from 2022. Read more...


Topics : SoftBank Hinduja brothers BSNL Hinduja Group Indian startups online gaming Indian IT firms Top 10 headlines

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Dharmendra Pradhan objects to Odisha govt's move of pension pay in cash

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
5 min read

Russia to respond promptly, harshly to future incursions: Defence minister

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad, second left, shakes hand with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, looks on in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
1 min read

PM Modi arrives at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding 3-nation visit

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Manipur Minister Konthoujam Govindas' house vandalised by irate mob

Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas
2 min read

Russia's upper house supports denunciation of armed forces treaty with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin
1 min read

Most Popular

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

Dentons
4 min read

Govt raises issue of consumers forced to buy entire strip of tablets

Cipla
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon