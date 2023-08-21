Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.49%)
65268.90 + 320.24
Nifty (0.44%)
19394.80 + 84.65
Nifty Midcap (0.79%)
38113.40 + 298.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.24%)
5325.30 + 12.90
Nifty Bank (0.48%)
44059.90 + 208.85
Heatmap

Ustad Bismillah Khan's Death Anniversary: 10 amazing facts about his life

Ustad Bismillah Khan died on August 21, 2006, at the age of 90. He received 21 guns salute from Indian Army during his burial ceremony

Ustad Bismillah Khan

Ustad Bismillah Khan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ustad Bismillah Khan needs no introduction, he was popularly known for his impeccable art. He was India's one of the finest classical musicians and he played Shehnai for more than eighty decades. After M S Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar, Bismillah Khan is the only third classical musician who received the Bharat Ratna. He also has won several national and international awards for his performances. 

Born on March 21, 1916, he was the second son of Paigambar Bux Khan and Mitthanbai. His father was the court musician of the king of the Bhojpur. He settled down with his father, Pighamber Bux Khan, at a very young age in Varanasi.

Here are some interesting facts about Ustad Bismillah Khan.

Also Read: Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Ustad Bismillah Khan: 10 interesting facts about him

  1. When Bismillah Khan was born in March 1916, his name was Qamaruddin Khan. According to some stories, when his grandfather heard the news of his birth, he thanked god and said "Bismillah." Since then, his name has become Bismillah.
     
  2. Bismillah started his music training at the age of 6 with his uncle Ali Baidu Vilayatu.
     
  3. He travelled all over the countries like Iraq, Iran, Japan, USA to perform his show.
     
  4. When India got Independence in 1947, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru invited Bismillah Khan to perform live on the occasion from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi.
     
  5. He treated Shehnai, which is his favourite instrument, as his begum (wife) and the instrument was also buried with him at the Fatemain burial ground in Varanasi.
     
  6. Bismillah Khan's first public appearance was at the Indian Music Conference in 1937 in Kolkata, he received appreciation for his performance all over the country, and he got recognition from there.
     
  7. A large auditorium was also made in Tehran (Iran) in the year 1992, which was named after Bismillah Khan. The name of the auditorium is "Talar Mousiqui Ustad Bismillah Khan.”
     
  8. The great Indian musician has received all three Padma awards, such as Padma Shri in the year 1961, Padma Bhushan in the year 1968 and Padma Vibhushan in the year 1980.
     
  9. During the burial ceremony of Ustad Bismillah Khan, the Indian Army gave a 21-gun salute to him.
     
  10. Ustad was popularly known for his simple living, and he lived that way throughout his life. He used to eat simple food and used to travel locally in a cycle rickshaw.
Also Read: UP Police instructed to use Panchang to help control crime in the state

Also Read

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

PM Modi remembers 'Lata Didi', Ustad Bismillah Khan during 'Mann Ki Baat'

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

Trying to destroy history: Raut after Centre renames Nehru Memorial Museum

Manipur: SC to pass orders on Fri to facilitate Justice Gita Mittal panel

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Kejriwal suspends WCD officer accused of raping minor, seeks report from CS

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Topics : Ustad Bismillah Khan India Classical music Today News

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiTata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: ReportChina's Honor stages India return with local mfg plans in early 2024

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon