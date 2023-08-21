Ustad Bismillah Khan's Death Anniversary: 10 amazing facts about his life

Ustad Bismillah Khan needs no introduction, he was popularly known for his impeccable art. He was India's one of the finest classical musicians and he played Shehnai for more than eighty decades. After M S Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar, Bismillah Khan is the only third classical musician who received the Bharat Ratna. He also has won several national and international awards for his performances.

Born on March 21, 1916, he was the second son of Paigambar Bux Khan and Mitthanbai. His father was the court musician of the king of the Bhojpur. He settled down with his father, Pighamber Bux Khan, at a very young age in Varanasi.





Here are some interesting facts about Ustad Bismillah Khan.

Ustad Bismillah Khan: 10 interesting facts about him