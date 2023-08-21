Confirmation

Kejriwal suspends WCD officer accused of raping minor, seeks report from CS

The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her.
The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said.
The officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.
The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

