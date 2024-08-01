Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects rescue, relief ops in rain-affected areas

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by heavy rains and disasters in Beheda area of Tehri Garhwal district. The Chief Minister met affected people in the area and enquired about their condition. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "There has been loss of life and property due to cloudburst and heavy rains here last night. 3 people have died. There has been major damage to the bridges. Relief and rescue operations are going on. We are ensuring that the people who are in the disaster camp do not face any kind of trouble... Restoration work will be done fast... We have asked to conduct Chardham Yatra as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department... NDRF, and SDRF have reached where 2 bridges were washed away yesterday on the Kedarnath route and the stranded people are being evacuated."

A video was shared by the office of Pushkar Dhami on the social media platform x. in the video CM Dhami can be seen meeting with affected people in the area.

"Chief Minister Dhami inspected the situation on the spot, met the local people during the on-site inspection and enquired about their well-being, the Chief Minister assured all possible help to the disaster-affected people!" the post reads.

Earlier, on Thursday Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman informed that at least 10 people have died and the concrete bridge and footbridge on the Kedarnath route have been damaged, following heavy rain in the area.

"All the routes of Chardham are open, only the footpath in Kedarnath has been obstructed. 100 other routes are obstructed; efforts are being made continuously to open them" the Chief secretary said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the situation of rescue and relief operations in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

During the meeting, CM Dhami said that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, relocating people to safety due to the impact of the rains.

"We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state. Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations," he said

The Chief Minister assured that he is maintaining constant communication with the local administration. He instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to remain on high alert in the affected regions.

"I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant," CM Dhami said after the meeting.

He also mentioned that relief and rescue operations are ongoing in severely affected areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali.

The Chief Minister directed that all officers should keep in mind that whatever funds are required for evacuating people from sensitive areas to safe places, relief and rescue operations, reconstruction and rehabilitation from a security point of view, will be sanctioned by the government immediately. All the District Magistrates were directed to coordinate at the local level and take immediate action upon receiving information about any disaster, giving priority to the safety of the public without any laxity.