Wayanad landslides: Massive rescue ops underway; 256 dead, 191 missing

Rescue operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district resumed on Thursday, marking one of the largest efforts to save those stranded by the landslides that have hit the region. The construction of a Bailey bridge to reconnect the isolated and landslide-hit areas reflects the scale of the emergency response required in this hilly district.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rains, struck Wayanad on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 256 people and leaving several hundred injured. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local emergency teams have launched a coordinated search and rescue operation to find people feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Here are the latest updates on Wayanad landslides:

Political leaders on the ground

Congress leaders survey the damage

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal arrived in Kerala on Thursday to assess the ongoing rescue operations. Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Wayanad constituency in 2019 and in the recent Lok Sabha elections, resigned from his Wayanad seat in 2024 and chose to continue as the MP from Rae Bareli.

Kerala CM's aerial inspection

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-hit district, flying from Kozhikode to Wayanad. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr V Venu and Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Sahib, the chief minister reviewed the extent of the devastation and ongoing rescue efforts.





(Source - CMO) #WATCH | Wayanad Landslide | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan travelling to Wayanad from Kozhikode. The chief secretary Dr V Venu and DGP, Shaik Darvesh Sahib are accompanying him(Source - CMO) pic.twitter.com/WKsuzK6eYc August 1, 2024

Intensive search and rescue operations

Rescue teams push forward

With the resumption of rescue efforts on Thursday, teams have been deployed across multiple locations in Wayanad, where landslides claimed lives and left many others missing. According to Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, 191 people remain unaccounted for.

The Indian Army, in coordination with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, has focused its efforts on three critical sites -- Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Each team has been accompanied by a dog squad to aid in locating survivors. Five JCBs have also been shifted to the west side of the stream to clear debris and facilitate search operations. The construction of a 190-foot Bailey bridge is expected to be completed by the afternoon, facilitating easier access to the affected areas.





The death toll stands at 167. #WATCH | Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad. Drone visuals from the Chooralmala areaThe death toll stands at 167. pic.twitter.com/CyQEg1yz7E August 1, 2024

Air Force support

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been at the forefront of rescue operations, deploying its fleet to transport supplies, personnel, and rescue teams to and from the disaster-stricken areas. The IAF’s C-17 aircraft has delivered 53 metric tonnes of vital supplies, including components for the Bailey bridge, dog squads, medical aid, and other equipment needed for the rescue operations.

Despite inclement weather conditions disturbing flight movements, the IAF continues to find opportune moments to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, ensuring that relief material reaches those in need. The IAF has also deployed Mi-17 and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to evacuate stranded individuals and deliver supplies to remote and inaccessible areas.

Kerala | Wayanad Landslide | The Indian Army, in coordination with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), to carry out search operations at three locations - Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Each team is to be accompanied by a dog squad. Five JCBs have been shifted to… pic.twitter.com/N3LqYDKOZ6 August 1, 2024

Engineering solutions

Brigadier Arjun Segan, Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, has been leading the engineering efforts on the ground. He reported that a metallic footbridge was constructed overnight to provide access to isolated areas. The work on a Bailey bridge, capable of supporting vehicles up to 24 tonnes, is progressing, with completion expected by the afternoon. Brigadier Segan emphasised the role of these engineering solutions in facilitating the ongoing search and rescue operations, making it possible to reach areas that were previously cut off due to the landslides.

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide | Brigadier Arjun Segan, Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre says, " Today is the 3rd day of rescue and search operation. We built a metallic footbridge overnight...we hope that we will be able to complete the work of bailey bridge which… pic.twitter.com/RWP27Ylyzf August 1, 2024

National and international reactions

Call for national support

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare Wayanad landslides as a “calamity of severe nature” under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) guidelines. This would facilitate financial assistance from MPs to the affected areas.

In his letter to Shah, Tharoor detailed the extent of the devastation, noting that the landslides struck in the dead of night, catching many residents off guard. He also highlighted the need for immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation measures to support the survivors.





Global condolences

The tragedy in Wayanad has elicited responses from leaders around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and the people of India. In a letter addressed to Murmu, Putin expressed sorrow over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the landslides.

“Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” the Russian President wrote.

Rescue challenges and environmental concerns

Massive efforts continue

Kerala Minister K Rajan reported that over 1,600 personnel are involved in the rescue operations, including social workers who have joined the effort. He described Thursday as a critical day in the ongoing efforts, with CM Vijayan arriving in Kalpetta to coordinate with officials on the ground. The CM’s schedule included a meeting with rescue teams, followed by visits to some of the hardest-hit areas.

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide | K Rajan, Kerala Minister says, " ...This day is very important, more than 1600 forces are involved in the rescue operations. Social workers are also involved...CM arrived at Kalpetta around 9:30 am and at 10:30 am there will be a meeting with… pic.twitter.com/VSgtStRG14 August 1, 2024

Union minister’s visit

Union Minister George Kurien, on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Kerala on Thursday to take stock of the situation. Kurien noted that several columns of the Army and NDRF are already on the ground, with additional forces being deployed as needed.

He mentioned that six helicopters, including one from the Navy, have been operating in the area to drop food and supplies to stranded villagers, many of whom are cut off from the outside world due to damaged roads. Kurien also relayed the Prime Minister’s announcement of Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

#WATCH | Kerala | Wayanad Landslide | Union Minister George Kurien says, "I am being sent by the prime minister here... Several columns of the army and NDRF are here and two columns of DSE are here already. The Army and Air Force have had their six helicopters here since… pic.twitter.com/tJVgyrs6mX August 1, 2024

Climate change and environmental degradation

Environmentalists have pointed to the landslides in Wayanad as a reminder of the impacts of climate change and unchecked development. G Sundarrajan, a climate activist, blamed the disaster on man-made factors, including deforestation, unregulated construction, and the building of dams and tunnels in ecologically sensitive areas. He highlighted that Wayanad, once known for its forests and balanced climate, has become increasingly vulnerable to weather events due to these practices. “Climate change is causing this extreme rainfall in a short duration of time. This has become the character of climate change,” Sundarrajan said, adding, “...Wayanad is a man-made disaster.”

Rescue innovations and public safety measures

Innovative rescue solutions

In Mundakkai village, which was cut off from the rest of the district, rescuers have erected makeshift bridges and pulleys over rivers to transport stranded people to safety. Bodies recovered from destroyed homes are being carefully transported to ambulances waiting on the other side of the river. Due to the lack of proper roads or bridges, heavy machinery could not be brought in, forcing rescuers to use hammers and pickaxes to break open the roofs of flattened houses in search of survivors.

Widespread closures and public safety

In the wake of the disaster, seven districts in Kerala have declared a holiday on Thursday, allowing residents to focus on recovery efforts and stay safe from the ongoing rains. Meanwhile, the government has urged people in affected areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, as the threat of further landslides remains high.

Investigation into social media campaign

The Kerala police have launched an investigation into an alleged social media campaign against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook post, which requested help for those affected by the landslides in Wayanad.

The State Police Media Centre (SPMC) reported that the Wayanad Cybercrime police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Disaster Management Act. The investigation is focused on identifying those responsible for spreading misinformation and obstructing relief efforts.

Disputed warnings

CM Vijayan has refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the state was warned as early as July 23 about the potential for a natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains. Vijayan clarified that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert for the district, which did not fully capture the severity of the situation. The landslides occurred after Wayanad received over 500 mm of rainfall, far exceeding the IMD’s initial predictions, he added.

The human cost of the disaster

The landslides, triggered by the rains, have struck a blow to the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Over 250 people, including women and children, have lost their lives, and many more remain missing. The tragedy has left entire communities in mourning, with rescue efforts ongoing in a bid to find survivors and recover the bodies of those who did not survive. The landslides have also destroyed homes and infrastructure, leaving many without shelter or basic necessities.

(With agency inputs)