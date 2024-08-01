Heavy rains wash out roads in Rudraprayag, NDRF-SDRF on high alert

Kochi: People make their way through a flooded area near the Aluva Mahadeva Temple which got partially submerged due to rising water levels of the Periyar river following heavy rains, in Kochi district, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Amid the heavy downpours and cloudburst in the state, several roads were washed out in Rudraprayag on Thursday due to river erosion and hill cracking, leading to trouble for travellers and commuters. The Rudraprayag Police of Uttarakhand took to their social media X account on Thursday and issued a warning to all the residents and commuters to limit their movements near the Sonprayag main market as a large part of the road was washed out due to river erosion and hill cracking. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The post by the police read, "Travel Updates--This is to inform you that due to the heavy rain last night, about 1 km ahead of Sonprayag main market, a large part of the road has been washed out due to river erosion and hill cracking. At present, any kind of pedestrian movement is not possible here."

Additionally, the Rudrapryag Police also alerted all pilgrims in the Rudraprayag district to be safe and postpone their Kedarnath Dham Yatra, keeping in mind the conditions of the motor road and the footpaths beyond Sonprayag.

The post made by the police read, "All the pilgrims who have reached Rudraprayag district should stay safe wherever they are and postpone their Kedarnath Dham Yatra for the time being. The condition of the motor road and footpath beyond Sonprayag is not good at all. Information regarding the road being fine and the journey being smooth will be sent separately."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that he has instructed the NDRF and SDRF teams to remain on high alert in areas affected by the heavy rain.

"Due to heavy rains last night across the state, there were reports of public life being affected in many places. Rescue teams carried out operations throughout the night and took people to safer places. I am in constant touch with the local administration and have instructed the NDRF and SDRF teams to remain on alert mode in the affected areas. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted in Rambada, Bhimbali, Jakhaniyali and other most affected areas. I am taking information about the actual situation by talking to the administration as well as local public representatives. I have instructed the local administration to assess the damage and ensure immediate action. The safety of every resident of the state and the devotees and tourists coming from other states is our priority, for which our entire team is working diligently. All of you are requested to travel only after taking information about the weather and conditions," the Chief Minister said in a post on x.

On Wednesday the CM spoke to the Disaster Management Secretary over the phone and obtained information on the areas affected by heavy rains and relief and rescue operations. He also urged residents of the state to leave their homes only when necessary.

Earlier today, two people were found dead and one was injured after a trio went missing following a cloudburst at Jakhanyali in the Ghansali area of Tehri Garhwal district. The deceased were identified as Bhanu Prasad (50) and Anita Devi (45).

A spokesperson from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that after receiving information about three people missing due to a cloudburst last night at Jakhanyali in the Ghansali area of Tehri, the SDRF team searched the area.