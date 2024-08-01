LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides
BS Web Team New Delhi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an all-party meeting in Wayanad district on Thursday as various agencies and armed forces continue search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas.As of Wednesday night, the disaster has claimed 167 lives, with 191 people missing and over 200 injured. Authorities have identified 100 of the deceased. Rescue efforts enter their third day, with army, navy, and coast guard teams conducting detailed searches at Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Each team will be accompanied by a dog squad.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in Kerala constituency. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were initially set to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.
Heavy rainfall severely disrupted normal life in Delhi yesterday, resulting in waterlogging across numerous areas of India's capital city.In north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area, a house collapsed near Robin Cinema injuring one person, whereas in Vasant Kunj, a woman suffered injuries when a wall collapsed due to the heavy rains. Multiple underpasses were flooded in Noida due to the heavy rainfall.
9:34 AM
173 deaths confirmed in landslides in Kerala, says Wayanad district administration
Three landslides struck Wayanad on Tuesday following severe rainfall. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages in the district were the worst affected due to the landslides.
9:32 AM
News update: Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar on Thursday morning
8:49 AM
Wayanad landslides news update: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting
An all-party meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held in the hill district on Thursday as search and rescue operations by various agencies and armed forces continue in the landslides-hit areas here.
