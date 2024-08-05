Uttarakhand: NDRF rescues 94 stranded people, 8 personnel from Kedarnath

The MI-17 and Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force dropped off the airlifted passengers at Chardham helipad and Gauchar airstrips respectively

A total of eight National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) personnel and 94 people, including both children and patients, were rescued on Monday morning from the Kedarnath valley. The rescue operations that were hindered due to poor weather conditions in the valley resumed today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The MI-17 and Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force dropped off the airlifted passengers at Chardham helipad and Gauchar airstrips respectively. The Ministry of Defence in a post on X posted "IAF continues rescue operations in Kedarnath. Mi17 and ALH helicopters are operating from Guptakashi while Chinook is operating from Gauchar helipad conducting multiple sorties to pick up stranded people from Kedar Valley."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also set up a medical camp in Gauchar to provide aid to those who are being rescued.

Additionally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X and thanked the local people for providing help to the administration.

The post read, "This is the culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' of Devbhoomi. The administration is getting full support from the local people in the ongoing rescue operation in the Kedarnath area.

Village head Shri Mulayam Singh Tindori, President of Sonprayag Vyapar Mandal Shri Ankit Gairola, Shri Dharmesh Nautiyal (Shersi), Shri Dirghayu Goswami (Gaurikund), former heads of villages, all villagers, horse-mule operators, officers and members of BKTC, Tirtha Purohit Samaj, employees of GMVN are also actively involved in rescue operations along with the local administration. It is because of the tireless efforts of all of you that the major damage caused by excessive rain could be prevented. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand."

Earlier today, dog squads under the leadership of District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajawar started search operations from Rambara to the Bhimbali area in Rudraprayag.

Additionally, 133 people were safely airlifted till 9 am on Monday with the help of the MI 17 and Chinook helicopters and other small helicopters.