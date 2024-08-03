Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad in Army uniform

Mohanlal, who was conferred the Lt Colonel post in the territorial army in 2009, was spotted donning his army uniform as he reached the Army camp at Meppadi

Actor Mohanlal in Wayanad

Mohanlal was conferred the Lt Colonel post in the Territorial Army in 2009. (Photo credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached the landslide-hit Wayanad, where an extensive search and rescue operation continued for the fifth day.

Mohanlal, who was conferred the Lt Colonel post in the Territorial Army in 2009, was spotted donning his Army Uniform, when he reached the camp at Meppadi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He held discussions with officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others in an Army vehicle.

“We are going to the affected areas now,” the 64-year-old actor-producer said.

More From This Section

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Delay in irrigation projects costs Telangana exchequer Rs 1 trn more: CAG

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits six men accused of theft, arson charges

Kerala landslides: Rescue continues on 5th day, over 1,300 rescuers at work

Wayanad landslides: State govt issues guidelines for burial of remains

What is the situation in Wayanad on August 3?

More than 300 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating landslides that hit Kerala’s hilly district on Tuesday. 
As search operations entered the fifth day, the armed forces and the NDRF, state disaster response teams, and volunteers, have ramped up their rescue efforts. Official sources say 341 autopsies were completed and 146 bodies identified so far.

On Thursday, the Army constructed a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge in record time to reconnect Mundakkai and Chooralmala, two of the most affected villages in the landslide.

Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were also affected.

100 bodies recovered from Chaliyar river

One of the key sites of the rescue operation remains the banks of the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. More than a hundred bodies have been recovered from this river and its banks so far.
 
Many reasons have been attributed to the cause of such a large-scale disaster in the ecologically sensitive district, including negligence on part of the state government. 

Some experts have partially blamed climate change for triggering unusual weather conditions in the Arabian Sea, which resulted in the unprecedented rainfall in Kerala, which in turn have triggered landslides.

Also Read

Wayanad landslides: Search, rescue ops enter Day 5, death toll at 308

Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides

Centre delayed in giving sensitive area tag to protect Western Ghats: Cong

The Kerala script: What is behind the resurgence of Malayalam cinema?

Congress to construct over 100 houses landslide-hit Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Climate Change Kerala landslide BS Web Reports NDRF Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon