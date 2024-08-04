Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Himachal cloudburst: Rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said that around 50 people are feared dead

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Shimla: Search and rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Search and rescue operations are currently underway in flood-affected Samej village near Rampur in Shimla district following catastrophic cloudbursts in different areas of Himachal Pradesh.
A catastrophic cloudburst recently struck Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread devastation and destroying different areas of the hill station, including Samej village.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said that around 50 people are feared dead in the affected areas and the official number can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.
Singh also said that the topmost priority of the state government is to retrieve the bodies and restore connectivity in the affected areas of the state as soon as possible.
He further informed that the government has announced Rs 50,000 as an immediate relief to the affected families and in future, more compensation will be provided to them.
Furthermore, he conveyed that from NDRF to SDRF, Police and Home Guard personnel, everybody is involved in the rescue operations together.
 

More From This Section

Coaching deaths: Court to hear bail pleas of basement co-owners on Aug 5

Thieves are looting abandoned homes in Wayanad: Landslide victims claim

Compassion, solidarity are strengths that Wayanad needs righ now: Rahul

Prez calls Guvs Centre-state links; VP urges them to seek info from states

Not possible to locate people under debris using space tech: Isro chief

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, "A cloudburst occurred 2-3 days back over the Shrikhand mountain top. Due to this, areas in Rampur and Kullu have faced massive destruction. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also visited the area. He took stock of the situation and briefed the officials. We have started setting up Bailey bridges at various locations. Police personnel are being deployed at various places. The administration is coordinating with everyone. NDRF, SDRF, State Police, and Home Guard jawans are carrying out rescue operations together."
Earlier, the Indian Army launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to aid the affected communities in Himachal Pradesh's Samej village.
According to the Indian Army, the road to the incident site was blocked due to a land shift approximately 2.5 kilometres short of the incident site, after which troops moved on foot beyond the blockade.
The Army's Engineer Task Force (ETF) repaired the road and made it operational on Friday itself.
The equipment was temporarily stuck at the blockade site but reached the incident site later after the road was repaired.
On Friday, the Army also completed the construction of the improvised footbridge, thus facilitating the move of rescue teams towards the far bank of the river and the rescue of civilians stranded on the far bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

News updates: Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude strikes Kamjong, Manipur

Himachal cloudbursts: Death toll rises to nine, search on for 45 missing

114 roads closed in Himachal, MeT predicts heavy rainfall till Aug 7

50 feared dead in cloudburst-affected areas of Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal cloudburst: 53 still missing, six bodies recovered so far

Topics : Himachal Pradesh heavy rains Shimla Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon