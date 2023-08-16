Confirmation

Uttarakhand rains: Chopper to rescue pilgrims en route to Madmaheshwar

A total of 122 pilgrims have been rescued so far and it is hoped the rest will be rescued by the afternoon, Ukhimath Sub Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma said

Army chopper crash, Helicopter crash

The pilgrims are being airlifted from Nanu Khark and dropped off at Ransi village from where they are returning on foot to their respective destinations

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Around 70 pilgrims stranded on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were safely evacuated on Wednesday with the help of a helicopter and SDRF personnel, while efforts were underway to rescue over 80 devotees still stuck at the spot, officials said.
More than 200 pilgrims got stranded on the route on Monday when a bridge at Bantoli in Gaundar village broke down following heavy rains.While 52 of them were rescued with the help of ropes by SDRF personnel by Tuesday evening, 70 more were rescued on Wednesday morning in a helicopter, he said.
A total of 122 pilgrims have been rescued so far and it is hoped the rest will be rescued by the afternoon, Ukhimath Sub Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma said.
If the weather continues to be clear all the pilgrims will be rescued by this afternoon, he said, adding adequate food items have been made available at the Madmaheshwar temple to take care of stranded pilgrims and a medical team besides a police sub-inspector have been deputed at the spot.
A temporary helipad has been built with the help of locals at a place called Nanu Khark about seven km beneath the Madmaheshwar temple from where the rescue operation is being carried out, he said.
The pilgrims are being airlifted from Nanu Khark and dropped off at Ransi village from where they are returning on foot to their respective destinations.

Topics : Uttarakhand rescue NDRF chopper

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

