Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday, officials said.
Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated on Tuesday evening.
The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.
An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.
The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds.
All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers, he said.
