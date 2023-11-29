Sensex (1.10%)
Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation

Uttrakhand tunnel rescue, rat miners, rat mining

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday, officials said.
Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated on Tuesday evening.
The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.
An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.
The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds.
All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

