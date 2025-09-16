Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jairam Ramesh questions speedy closure of Vantara case after SIT clean chit

Jairam Ramesh questions speedy closure of Vantara case after SIT clean chit

Jairam Ramesh

The Congress general secretary and former environment minister said that when it chooses to, the Indian judicial system, which is defined by long delays, moves with the greatest of speed (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

A day after the Supreme Court closed a case against zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara following an SIT clean chit, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said if only all cases were dealt with and settled so expeditiously and categorically.

The Congress general secretary and former environment minister said that when it chooses to, the Indian judicial system, which is defined by long delays, moves with the greatest of speed.

"On August 25, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the affairs of Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre established by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar. The SIT, comprising four distinguished members, was directed to submit its report by September 12, 2025," he said.

 

The SIT submitted its report in a "sealed cover", and on September 15, 2025, the Supreme Court accepted its recommendations and closed the case, which had been triggered by a public interest litigation filed on August 7, 2025, he pointed out.

"If only all cases are dealt with and settled so expeditiously and categorically -- of course, without this mysterious 'sealed cover' business!" Ramesh said.

The Supreme Court on Monday said there was "no contravention of law" while accepting a clean chit given by its special investigation team to Vantara.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the SIT's report on record, besides noting the probe team's satisfaction with the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The top court on August 25 constituted the four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media, besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

It came on record that the SIT, after a thorough investigation in coordination with multiple agencies "clearly opined" and held no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, CZA guidelines, Customs Act, 1962, Foreign Trade (Regulation and development) Act, 1992, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of wild Fauna and Flora.

Vantara, Reliance Foundation's zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, welcomed the Supreme Court-appointed SIT's clean chit to it and said the top court accepting its findings showed that the "doubts and allegations" raised against its animal welfare mission were without basis.

It said, "With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis.

"The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," Vantara added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

