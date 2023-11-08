Sensex (0.06%)
Visionary leadership furthered progress: PM greets L K Advani on birthday

"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," he added

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday.
"Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity," PM Modi posted on X..
"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the verteran leader and stated that 96-year-old is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.
"Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organizational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji's incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health," Shah tweeted.
Born in 1927 in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.
Advanni began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

