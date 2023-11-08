Sensex (0.09%)
India-Japan cherish strategic ties based on shared values: MoS MEA in Tokyo

MoS Muraleedharan is paying an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 10. During the visit, MoS Muraleedharan is expected to hold meetings with ministers, business leaders, academia.

India-Japan, Japan-India

India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday morning and said that India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties.
"Reached Tokyo this morning. Look forward to my engagements including interaction with Indian community. India and Japan cherish a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in ancient historical ties and shared values," MoS Muraleedharan wrote on 'X'.
MoS Muraleedharan is paying an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 10.
During the visit, MoS Muraleedharan is expected to hold meetings with ministers, business leaders, academia and members of the Indian diaspora.
According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, he will visit Kyoto, Hiroshima and Oita, besides Tokyo.
Moreover, he is scheduled to deliver a lecture on "India and the Emerging World" at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Oita.
Notably, India and Japan share a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" covering a wide range of areas of cooperation.
The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.
There is growing strategic convergence between the two countries. There is synergy between India's Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision based on the principle of SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) on one hand, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision on the other.
India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014.
Moreover, regular annual summits have been held between India and Japan since, according to the statement.
MoS Muraleedharan's visit is expected to further solidify the wide-ranging partnership between the two countries, the statement said.
Moreover, Muraleedharan last week visited Mauritius to participate in the commemoration of the 189th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers which took place on November 2.
In July, while speaking at the India-Japan Forum in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Japan was the inspiration as the government advances Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The EAM said that the natural seamlessness between the two oceans is becoming relevant today. In this context, Quad is an example of strategic imagination. The EAM also said that India and Japan will work together for the future of international order; in new technologies, strategies and culture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

