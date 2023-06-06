close

Train crash: LIC to open helpdesks at Bengal railway stations from Wed

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also asked all insurance companies to take measures in this regard in all possible ways

Press Trust of India Kolkata
LIC

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open dedicated helpdesks at some railway stations in West Bengal from Wednesday to offer assistance to family members of those who lost their lives in the Balasore train accident for claim settlement.

LIC Zonal Manager (East) Ajay Kumar said dedicated helpdesks at various railway stations, such as Howrah, Shalimar, Kharagpur and Medinipur, will be operational to offer spot assistance in addition to services from branches.

"I am waiting for the list of the deceased from the railways so that we can contact their family members and deploy our resources for identification to settle claims. It will be an extended help to the family in this hour of crisis," Kumar told PTI.

The life insurer had said it would expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief for the victims of the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2.

Over 275 people were killed and more than 1,100 passengers were injured in the train crash.

More such helpdesks are expected to be operational wherever it will be required, the LIC official said.

Several other insurance companies have also announced their support for the affected families with simplification in the claim process and dedicated helplines.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also asked all insurance companies to take measures in this regard in all possible ways.

Liberty General Insurance, which provides personal accident insurance coverage to IRCTC train passengers, launched a dedicated 24/7 helpline for its policyholders impacted by the tragedy.

Aegon Life, a digital insurer, also announced its support for the families devastated by the train crash and simplified the claim process.

Apart from registered death certificates, lists of casualties published by the railway authorities, police or any state or central government authorities will be accepted as proof of death by the insurance companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC West Bengal railway station Train Accident

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

