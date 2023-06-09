close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Voting for 3rd phase of municipal elections underway in 21 Bihar districts

Voting for the third phase of municipal elections got underway in 21 districts of Bihar on Friday

IANS Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Voting for the third phase of municipal elections got underway in 21 districts of Bihar on Friday.

According to an Election Commission official, polling is currently on for 805 posts in 1,673 polling centers for 58 municipalities.

The official said that the polling, which will continue till 5 p.m., is peaceful in all centers. A total of 4,431 candidates -- 2,197 male and 2,234 female --are in the fray.

Nine candidates have already elected unopposed.

The counting of the election will take place on June 11.

The polling is taking place in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.

Also Read

G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official

Patna police may fine Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari for traffic violation

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

Vande Bharat train pelted with stones in Bihar's Katihar district: Official

SC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi plea against order staying notice to Uber

Lack of toilets for women lawyers in court: SC seeks report from Madras HC

India, New Zealand hold meeting, agree to work on areas of mutual interests

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action

Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

Ends.

IANS.AJK. AA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Municipal polls

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi plea against order staying notice to Uber

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
3 min read

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Lack of toilets for women lawyers in court: SC seeks report from Madras HC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Most Popular

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

Manushi Chhillar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon