Lack of toilets for women lawyers in court: SC seeks report from Madras HC

Supreme Court directed the Madras High Court registry to file a detailed report on measures taken to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex in Tamil Nadu's Ooty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madras High Court registry to file a detailed report on measures taken to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

The apex court said the earlier report of the registrar general does not explain in detail about the facilities for women lawyers in the new court complex and as to whether there was any shrinkage of such facilities which were earlier available.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday.

"Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Women Lawyers' Association of Nilgiris alleging lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had written a letter on June 7 to the Registrar General of the Madras High Court seeking measures to address the lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Courts Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

