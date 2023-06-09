India, New Zealand hold meeting, agree to work on areas of mutual interests

India and New Zealand have held the first round table joint meeting, where both the sides acknowledged the huge potential in a mutual partnership and the need for bringing in synergy for enhanced economic relations in areas of mutual interest.

They arrived at a common understanding that there is a need to work beyond any free trade agreement and explore other areas where both can complement each other.

The deliberations took place on Thursday in the national capital with the

industry and industry associations.

It was co-chaired by the additional secretary in the commerce ministry, Rajesh Agarwal and high commissioner of New Zealand in India, David Pine.

Looking at the present quantum of bilateral trade between the two countries, both sides acknowledged the huge potential in India and New Zealand partnership and the need for bringing in synergy for enhanced economic relations in areas of mutual interest, official sources said.

Also Read Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, succeeds Jacinda Ardern NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024 Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

It was a common understanding that there is a need to work beyond any free trade agreement and explore other areas where both can complement each other, they added.

The discussions also focussed on taking forward the objectives of the joint trade committee (JTC), formed under the bilateral trade agreement of 1986.

--IANS

ans/shb/