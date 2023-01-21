JUST IN
RSS ideology and Netaji's ideals poles apart, don't coincide: Anita Bose
PM to address public meeting, inaugurate projects in Hyderabad on Feb 13
AI urination case: Pilots' body mulls legal course after pilot suspended
Morbi bridge tragedy: Hearing on Oreva Group MD's pre-arrest bail adjourned
Raj: CM grants Rs 90 cr to expand facilities at Health Sciences University
Joshimath crisis: Pets and cattle displaced as owners navigate fallout
India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda
Seven people injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu
Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap
Explosion at ex-MLA & prominent Gujjar leader's house in J-K's Poonch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
RSS ideology and Netaji's ideals poles apart, don't coincide: Anita Bose
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vande Bharat train pelted with stones in Bihar's Katihar district: Official

In yet another incident of its kind in Bihar, the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones while passing through Katihar district, a railway official said on Saturday

Topics
Vande Bharat train | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Katihar 

In yet another incident of its kind in Bihar, the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones while passing through Katihar district, a railway official said on Saturday.

The latest incident was reported Friday evening by a passenger of train number 22302 running from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah, senior security commissioner of Katihar railway division Kamal Singh said.

"The passenger complained to the train escort party that a stone has hit the coach, at 1625 hours. The place of occurrence was between Dalkhola and Telta stations, in Balrampur police station area of the district", said official.

At Dalkhola railway officers inspected the bogey and found cracks in a window pane.

The police station concerned was subsequently informed with the request to inquire into the incident.

This is the second such incident involving the semi high-speed train to have taken place in the state in less than a month.

On January 3, the train was pelted with stones in Kishanganj district and three boys, identified with the help of CCTV footage, were caught by police and produced before the juvenile justice board.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flown off the handle and threatened to sue media outlets which had wrongly reported that stone pelting took place in her state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande Bharat train

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU