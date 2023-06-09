NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has received a death threat on social media, NCP claimed on Friday. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in the process of registering a first information report, a senior police official said.
A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.
The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.
Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.
Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.
A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.
Also Read
2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar
NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief
Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office
NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024
Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary
NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life
Gujarat HC judge sites Manusmriti in rape survivor's abortion plea hearing
We are looking into it. We have started a probe, the official said.
NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)