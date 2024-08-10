Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

VP expresses concern over narrative of B'desh unrest taking place in India

Though Dhankhar did not name anyone, he was apparently referring to the recent remarks by senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Dhankhar also said anti-national forces are using the platforms of our constitutional institutions to hide or legitimise their actions | File Photo

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking strong exception to some remarks by a few Congress leaders comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our country is deeply concerning.
"How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament, and the other who has seen enough of Foreign Service takes no time in saying that what happened in the neighbourhood will happen in India," Dhankhar said while addressing the legal fraternity here at a platinum jubilee function of the Rajasthan High Court.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning," he said.
Though Dhankhar did not name anyone, he was apparently referring to the recent remarks by senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar.
At a recent event, Khurshid had said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in the country though "everything may look normal on the surface".
Aiyar had compared the situation in Bangladesh with that of India.

More From This Section

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Goa's fiscal parameters improved under CM Pramod Sawant post Covid yrs: CAG

AAP's Sisodia calls upon people to fight against 'dictatorship' in country

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary for two years

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan named Cabinet Secretary for two years

Dhankhar also said anti-national forces are using the "platforms of our constitutional institutions to hide or legitimise their actions".
He asserted that national interest cannot be calibrated. "It is the supreme precedence, the only precedence, and we are committed to nation being first, before anything else."

The Rajya Sabha Chairman also said that legislature and Parliament cannot script judgements, similarly judiciary cannot legislate or impart directives that are beyond legislation.
"The role of all institutions are well delineated in the Constitution... it will be dangerous if there is incursion in the domain of one constitutional constitution by the other," he said.
Posing a question to the audience, he asked if these institutions (Legislature/ Executive/Judiciary) are working in their areas or are they in expansion mode to operate in the area of other.
Emphasising the strength of all the three pillar institutions of the country, Dhankhar said their vulnerability would imperial our democracy and derail our development trajectory.
"Our institutions are being exploited by these forces to set a narrative not only anti-national but also aimed at derailing our democracy. So let's work together with the nation-first sentiments. Work to insulate our institution from nefarious designs for our democracy and if they manage to make some inroads, don't be silent, neutralise them", he appealed.
"The forces inimical to Bharat are trying impede our growth and are operating at multiple levels tainting, tarnishing, targeting and diminishing our constitutional institutions," he said warning that falling prey to them will have dangerous consequences.
Terming the Emergency as the darkest period since independence, he said it was not worth forgetting and every Indian, specially young generation, should know about it.
"I implore each one of you to never forget the price of freedom and this vigilance must be dictated by your in-depth knowledge of the suffering of lakhs of people in this country during the draconian period of Emergency imposed by an individual," he said.
"During Emergency, liberty was held to ransom by one individual. Those arrested without any fault were barred from seeking any judicial help. The apex court overturned the verdicts of nine high courts, that had ruled in favour of the victims," he added.
Taking about the importance of judiciary, the vice president said that India takes pride in nurturing its robust judiciary that has always contributed to sustaining the democratic values of the country and development of the nation.
"Judicial system of a nation and its functionality define its democratic vibrancy. An independent justice system is essential to any shapes of governments as it is the lifeline of life as such," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank governor resign amid protests

Uncertainty in garment sector amid Bangladesh crisis, normalcy soon: FM

B'desh interim leader Yunus urges people to emulate activist Abu Sayed

Bangladesh's central bank Governor Abdur Talukder resigns amid protests

Fresh protests in Bangladesh, now students demand chief justice's ouster

Topics : Bangladesh Congress Vice President indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon