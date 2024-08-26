Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Bangladesh crisis: Students clash with paramilitary personnel, 50 injured

Bangladesh crisis: Students clash with paramilitary personnel, 50 injured

At least 50 people were injured in Dhaka on Sunday when students clashed with hundreds of paramilitary personnel protesting for job regularisation

Bangladesh Protest

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 50 people were injured in Dhaka on Sunday when students clashed with hundreds of paramilitary personnel during a protest for job regularisation.

The clashes began around 9:20 pm near the Secretariat when Dhaka University students, responding to reports that several students, including Nahid Islam, a student leader and advisor in the caretaker government, had been detained by members of Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force, attempted to disperse the Ansar protest demanding permanent employment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both groups hurled bricks at each other during the confrontation, leading to the involvement of police and military forces to restore order.

Earlier in the day, the Ansar members had ended their protest after receiving assurances from Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the interim government's home affairs advisor. However, tensions escalated as students accused the Ansar force of reneging on the agreement.

Student protest coordinator Hasnat Abdullah later posted on Facebook, blaming former Ansar director general Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque for the continued blockade of the Secretariat despite the demands being addressed.

"The autocratic forces are trying to make a comeback through the Ansar force. Even after their demands were met, we were kept locked in the Secretariat," Abdullah said.

The news of the ongoing blockade sparked further unrest as over a thousand students and others, many carrying sticks, gathered at the Secretariat. Violence broke out when they encountered members of Ansar. Following the clashes, reports emerged that scattered Ansar personnel had been attacked.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese PLA , 6 naval vessels around its territory

Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker attempts to transfer cargo to another ship

Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker attempts to transfer cargo to another ship

Oil tanker, Tanker fire,

Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker attempts to transfer cargo to another ship

Canada flag, Canada

Canadian rail decision to stay on jobs win for companies: Union leader


Nahid Islam, the advisor for information and broadcasting, accused the Ansar protest of being part of a broader conspiracy. "We will take legal action against those involved," Islam said.

Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, the director general of the Ansar and Village Defence Force, defended the actions of his force in a statement to The Daily Star. He claimed that those persisting in the protest were not Ansar members. "They are outsiders. They came with an additional set of clothes, and their intention was different," he said.

Mahmud vowed to take "legal action" against those responsible for the ongoing protest.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation as Bangladesh prime minister, in Dhaka on Monday | Photo: AP/PTI

In relief for commuters, Dhaka Metro resumes service after over 30 days

arrest

Bangladesh's former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir held in Dhaka

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League members placed on remand in murder cases

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Hindus not migrating to India, fighting in trouble-torn B'desh: CM Himanta

Topics : Bangladesh Dhaka protests BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon