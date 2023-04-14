Banks to remain closed today? Check bank holidays in April 2023 here



In addition to the banks, many government institutions and offices will also remain closed in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. Several banks across India will stay closed on April 14, 2023, on account of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti and state new year festivals.



The banks which will remain closed on this day are: Ambedkar Jayanti is an Indian national holiday commemorating the life and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, a notable Indian statesman who fought for social justice and the upliftment of the Dalits.

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Punjab National Bank

Bank of India, Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

IDBI Bank

Union Bank of India

UCO Bank



Major cities where banks will be shut: Other financial institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, stock exchanges, and insurance companies will also remain closed on this day.

Agartala

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad-Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kochi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram



Bank holidays in April 2023 Customers have been asked to plan their banking activities accordingly and make use of digital banking services for their urgent banking needs.

April 14 (Friday): Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival

April 15 (Saturday): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)

April 16 (Sunday)

April 18 (Tuesday): Shab-l-Qadr

April 21 (Friday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22 (Fourth Saturday): Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr)

April 23 (Sunday)

April 30 (Sunday)

Stock market to remain shut today

The stock market will also remain shut today on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.



Ambedkar Jayanti According to the BSE calendar, the equity segment, derivative segment, and SLB segment will be closed on this day. The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session. There are 13 stock market holidays in April.