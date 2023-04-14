close

Banks to remain closed today? Check bank holidays in April 2023 here

Ambedkar Jayanti is an Indian national holiday commemorating the life and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Several banks across India will stay closed on April 14, 2023, on account of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti and state new year festivals.
In addition to the banks, many government institutions and offices will also remain closed in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti is an Indian national holiday commemorating the life and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, a notable Indian statesman who fought for social justice and the upliftment of the Dalits.
The banks which will remain closed on this day are:
  • State Bank of India
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Bank of India, Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • IDBI Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • UCO Bank
Other financial institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, stock exchanges, and insurance companies will also remain closed on this day.
Major cities where banks will be shut:

  • Agartala
  • Ahmedabad
  • Aizawl
  • Belapur
  • Bengaluru
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Dehradun
  • Gangtok
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh
  • Hyderabad-Telangana
  • Imphal
  • Jaipur
  • Jammu
  • Kanpur
  • Kochi
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • New Delhi
  • Panaji
  • Patna
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Srinagar
  • Thiruvananthapuram
Customers have been asked to plan their banking activities accordingly and make use of digital banking services for their urgent banking needs.
Bank holidays in April 2023

  • April 14 (Friday): Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival
  • April 15 (Saturday): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)
  • April 16 (Sunday)
  • April 18 (Tuesday): Shab-l-Qadr
  • April 21 (Friday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida
  • April 22 (Fourth Saturday): Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr)
  • April 23 (Sunday)
  • April 30 (Sunday)

Stock market to remain shut today
The stock market will also remain shut today on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the BSE calendar, the equity segment, derivative segment, and SLB segment will be closed on this day. The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session. There are 13 stock market holidays in April.
Ambedkar Jayanti

Every year on April 14, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary is commemorated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, and the primary architect of the Indian Constitution.
He was a leading figure behind India's Dalit movement and fought against the Indian caste system. Dr Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to promoting equality, achieving social justice, and advocating for progressive reforms.
First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

