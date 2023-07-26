The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said. Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. "Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a briefing was conducted at Lamochen (Dras) on Tuesday by Indian Army. The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded. The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a museum in memory of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was built in Agra when the Samajwadi Party was in power while his government is building a museum for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the same district. Claiming that an Indian cannot have a connection with Mughal invaders, he said this is why, the Narendra Modi government has adopted Shivaji Maharaj's symbol for the Indian Navy. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks at a programme here to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.