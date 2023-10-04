Water level in Teesta currently below danger mark, no flood situation: CWC

The water level in the Teesta river was below the danger mark at 1 pm on Wednesday and there is no flood situation around it, according to Central Water Commission data.

Three people died and 23 Army personnel were washed away earlier in the day after a cloudburst over the Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, which was aggravated by the release of water from a dam, officials said.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at three stations Melli, Singtam and Rohtak on the Teesta is below the danger mark but hovering near it.

The water level at station Melli is 214.63 metres, while the danger level is 224 metres, it showed.

"It has a rising trend. Water level is below warning Level. So, there is no flood situation around Melli," the CWC said on its app.

The current water level at station Singtam is 351.31 metres while the danger level is at 355.09 metres. "Water Level is below warning level. So, there is no flood situation around Singtam. Currently, no flood forecast is available for this location," the CWC said.

The current water level at station Rothak is 360.06 metres while the danger level stands at 364.98 metres.