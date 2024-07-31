Business Standard
Wayanad landslides: Authorities search for missing people as toll hits 123

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.
A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.
The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.
Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.
The government has prioritised saving as many lives as possible, providing medical care to the injured, and relocating others to safer areas.
In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people.
 

Meanwhile, various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 123 people and left 186 injured.
Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.
Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.
 


First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

