Wayanad landslide: Nepali child among 19 dead; 4 villages cut off. Updates

Latest updates on the Wayanad landslide in Kerala:

1) The deaths were reported in Chooralmala and Thondernad areas of Wayanad, situated some 460 kilometres north of the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

2) The authorities have launched a search and rescue operation and are making efforts to move the affected people to a safe shelter. UDF Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) T Siddique said the authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.

3) "Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides… NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places," he said.

Rahul Gandhi speaks with Kerala CM over Wayanad landslide

4) Former Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi expressed grief at the crisis and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said he had spoken to the Chief Minister and would hold talks with the Centre to ensure all possible assistance to Wayanad.

I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.



I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

“I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” he said.

5) The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that the Fireforce and NDRF teams were already at the spot while additional NDRF teams were being mobilised to speed up the rescue efforts.

6) The officials said that the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region has hampered the rescue efforts, and the operation is likely to take a while.

7) Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the state's northern hilly areas.

8) Initial reports suggest that as many as 29 houses have been partially damaged in Wayanad, and 700 people have been moved to shelter camps.

Heavy rainfall prediction in Wayanad on July 30\

9) The rainfall has further contributed to the rise in water levels of rivers flowing through the region, posing an additional challenge.

10) The districts of Wayanad and Kannur are on a ‘red’ alert for today, the weather body said, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the region. A ‘red’ alert indicates the possibility of over 20 cm of rainfall in a region during a period of 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala CM on the crisis and assured of all the help from the Centre. The PM's office announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.