MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements following deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

The drive was simultaneously conducted in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar localities

Rapid Action Force and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The MCD sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar and one each in North West Delhi's Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Tuesday, following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle.
With this, the civic body has now cracked down on 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for allegedly operating in violation of the MCD building by-laws.
According to an official statement, the coaching centres that faced action in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday include the IAS Gurukul Tathastu, Officers IAS Academy, Forum IAS, Psyche World IAS, Sanchetna IAS, Prisha IAS, Path Academy and Drishti IAS.
In the MCD's latest sealing drive in Preet Vihar and Rajdhani Enclave, two basements of coaching centres faced action -- Sanskriti Academy and Pratham Institute, respectively, it said.
The action comes in the wake of flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar that led to the death of three civil services aspirants on Saturday.
Additionally, the MCD's public health department also deployed a team to inspect the old Rajender Nagar area where 78 paying guest accommodations and 13 guest houses were checked for mosquito breeding.
 

During the sealing drive in Preet Vihar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.
The drive was simultaneously conducted in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar localities, where till Monday night, 20 basements of coaching centres were sealed for running commercial activities.
The civic body sealed 13 such establishments on Sunday in Rajinder Nagar and six more on Tuesday.
One basement of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar was sealed on Monday.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

