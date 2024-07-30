Business Standard
No Bill proposed for complete abolition of manual scavenging: Govt

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

There is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said there was a proposal to amend the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, with the aim to formalise the institutional setup for safe cleaning practices.
In view of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) -- formulated jointly by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment -- it was decided not to amend the law, he said.
Responding to a question on if there was any bill pending with the ministry for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the minister said, "At present, there is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging.

Topics : manual scavenging Ramdas Athawale

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

