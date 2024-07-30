Wayanad landslides: 84 dead, armed forces deployed; IMD predicts more rain

Wayanad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The death toll due to massive landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday jumped to 84 as dozens of bodies were recovered from the debris during the ongoing search and rescue operation by the officials. Casualties may rise further as hundreds were feared trapped under the debris.





ALSO READ: Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the latest information, a total of 116 injured people were rescued from the landslide affected areas of the hilly district and shifted to various hospitals. Latest updates on Wayanad landslide: 1) Earlier in the morning, it was reported that Wayanad district’s Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages had been cut off due to the landslides that were triggered by the torrential rains.

2) Union Minister of State, George Kurian, is on his way to the northern Kerala district to lead relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have spoken with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the disaster and assured of all the help from the Centre. The PM’s office has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

3) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi also held talks over the incident earlier in the day.

Rahul-Priyanka to visit Wayanad tomorrow

4) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former Lok Sabha MP from the Wayanad constituency, will visit the disaster-hit region on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party sources said.

5) While the Indian Army and Air Force have already been mobilised for search and rescue operations, an Indian Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Base in Kannur is also on its way to assist in the rescue operations at Chooralmala town.

6) The main bridge in the town has collapsed due to the landslide, posing challenges to the rescue effort. At least 200 Army personnel are involved in the rescue operations.

Team of specialist navy swimmers on site

7) Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had sought help from the Navy's River Crossing team for the relief work. In response, the Defence PRO had informed that 30 specialist swimmers from the navy have also been deployed for the mission.

8) Two choppers -- a Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv -- of the Air Force are being used for the relief operations.

9) Kerala’s neighbours -- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- have also assured of all possible help to assist in the relief work.

IMD puts Wayanad on 'red alert'

10) The India Meteorological Department has predicted up to very heavy rainfall for the district today (July 30), followed by chances of up to heavy rainfall in the coming days ahead, which could hamper the rescue efforts. Wayanad is on a ‘red’ alert today, which indicates the possibility of over 20 cm of rainfall in a region during a period of 24 hours.